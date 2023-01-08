Bloomberg: US banned Ukraine from using Western weapons to strike deep into Russia

The transfer of new weapons to Kyiv implies compliance with the condition according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are prohibited from striking Russian territories. This was stated by the American columnist Andreas Klut in a column for Bloomberg.

According to him, even now the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot use foreign weapons for strikes deep into Russia, as this could lead to a full-scale conflict.

“If the Kremlin, with or without Putin, does have a red line, such an invasion would mean crossing it—as Russian nuclear doctrine implies,” the columnist wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the United States announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $3 billion.

A representative of the American presidential administration said that howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as surface-to-air missiles, would be delivered as part of the package.