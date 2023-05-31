In the United States of America, they decided to refuse official meetings with representatives of the authorities of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo and ban them from entering the country. As reported on May 30 Radio and Television of Serbia (RTS), the names of specific officials are not called.

According to sources of the publication, Washington is extremely dissatisfied with the steps that the Pristina authorities have taken on their own initiative, provoking an escalation of the situation in the north of the region.

In this regard, the US noted that contacts with official representatives of Kosovo will be suspended, since the incitement of the conflict is unacceptable. As US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier stated, the military of the unrecognized republic will also not participate in the upcoming NATO exercises.

Earlier on May 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO would send 700 troops to Kosovo, as well as prepare another battalion to be sent if necessary. He noted that the forces of the military bloc in Kosovo will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the population of the region.

The day before, on May 29, representatives of the KFOR (Kosovo Force, the NATO-led international force responsible for ensuring stability in Kosovo) attacked the Serbs in Kosovo. Gunfire and impact bombs were heard, and tear gas was used. More than 50 people were injured. During the clashes, 14 Italian citizens from among the military international forces led by NATO were injured. At the same time, it was reported about the wounded KFOR military from Hungary and Moldova.

Clashes between special forces and Serbs began on the morning of May 26 in the north, as ethnic Serbs expressed dissatisfaction with the election of new Kosovo Albanian mayors. Law enforcement officers surrounded the administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvechan and Leposavich, explaining to the residents that they allegedly help the newly elected mayors to start work. The Serbs took to the defense of the buildings.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia, as well as the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain condemned the actions of the authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo, which are aimed at seizing the buildings of city administrations by security forces in Serbian municipalities. The Russian diplomatic mission called on Pristina to end the riots, as the civilian population had already suffered.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Pristina’s goal a clash between Serbia and NATO. He stated that the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija could lead to a serious conflict.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.