The United States has banned the import of ungraded diamonds and diamond jewelry from Russia since March 1. This is reported by RIA News.

In addition, from the beginning of the calendar spring, the G7 countries will begin to introduce phased restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds processed in third countries.

Previously, the US Treasury extended permission to import Russian salmon, cod, pollock and crab, and any products obtained from their processing; deliveries are allowed until May 31.

Russia banned the supply of finished fish and seafood products from unfriendly countries (European Union, USA and Norway) on July 25, 2023. The Ministry of Economic Development emphasized that the refusal to import from these countries will free up certain market niches that will be filled by Russian producers.