Estadão Content
03/14/2024 – 20:06

American banks increased their demand for emergency liquidity through the Bank Term Financing Program (BTFP) at the last opportunity to use it before the instrument's extinction last Monday.

According to a balance released this Thursday, the 14th, the window mobilized US$ 167.463 billion last week, an increase of US$ 3.4 billion compared to the same previous period.

In Jefferies' view, there was a final race to take advantage of the last moments of the BTFP. “With the program now officially closed, we expect to see weekly declines from now on,” he predicts.

The program had been created about a year ago, to try to calm the market in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Although pockets of stress still persist in some areas, the Fed has chosen to end it as planned.

In the more traditional rediscount window, mobilized credit fell from US$ 1.882 billion to US$ 1.825 billion in the week.