According to a statement, the regulator has assigned jurisdiction over the bank to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which will dispose of its assets.

The foundation said Silicon Valley Bank, which is the name SVB Group uses for its activities, was the first insured entity to fall this year.

The last entity insured by the Corporation to close was Almina State Bank of Kansas on October 23, 2020.

The head office and all Silicon Valley Bank branches are scheduled to reopen on March 13, and all holders of insured deposits will have full access to their deposits no later than Monday morning, the statement added.

Tech workers whose salaries depend on the bank were worried about getting paid on Friday.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said it would seek to sell the SVB assets and that uninsured depositors may receive future cash dividends.

SVB sought this week to reassure its venture capital clients about the safety of their funds after a capital increase sent its shares crashing 60 percent and contributed to a $80 billion drop in its value.

And SVB shares were suspended on Friday, after they plunged 66 percent in pre-opening trading.