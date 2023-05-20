Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 7:10 pm

US bank deposits hit the lowest level since mid-2021, shows a Federal Reserve (Fed) report. Deposits at large banks decreased by $21.6 billion, driving the weekly decline.

The week ended May 10 saw $17.1 trillion in commercial bank deposits, a decrease of $26.4 billion. The data are from the H.8 report, which compiles data from 875 US banks.

This week's result is an indicator that investors have been looking for higher yields in the market and abandoning the small rates of US banks. The lending rate also fell, by $3.3 billion seasonally adjusted, a much smaller drop compared to the previous week.
























