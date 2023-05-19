US Treasury Secretary Yellen warned bank heads of catastrophic consequences of default

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with the leadership of more than 20 US banks and discussed the threat of default with them. Her words lead TASS.

At the meeting, Yellen warned the heads of banks about the catastrophic consequences of a possible default. It is noted that “she discussed the urgent need for a Congressional decision on the debt ceiling.” The head of the Ministry of Finance noted that the inability to increase the indicator or suspend its action threatens with disastrous results for the US economy and business.

The Minister confirmed that “the US banking system is strong and stable, and continues to have sufficient capital and liquidity.” According to her, the agency “continues to closely monitor the situation in the banking sector.”

Earlier, Yellen confirmed the possible date of default in the US. In her opinion, this can happen on June 1. Prior to this, the minister warned that the Treasury was running out of ways to prevent default in the US.