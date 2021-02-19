WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The evaluation of reports on side effects after the allocation of millions of corona vaccinations in the USA has further strengthened confidence in the safety of the vaccines, according to the CDC health authority. Most of the side effects described, such as slight pain at the injection site, tiredness and headache are normal with vaccinations, said CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Friday. These also disappear after a day or two, as she said.

The reported side effects were somewhat stronger after the second vaccination dose. About half of the respondents didn’t feel so good afterwards, said Walensky. “That shouldn’t stop you from getting your second dose.” But you have to take something back for a day after the vaccination, said Walensky. The side effects correspond to the findings from the studies prior to the emergency approval of vaccines from Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) / Pfizer and Moderna.

The CDC relies on data from two sources for the evaluation. On the one hand, around 1.6 million people answered a CDC survey in the survey period from mid-December to mid-January after receiving the vaccination. A total of 13.8 million doses had been administered by mid-January. In a different way, the CDC also received almost 7000 reports on side effects of vaccinations. 91 percent of these cases were reports of mild side effects, it said.

The CDC said there were 4.5 cases of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) for every million vaccinations. These could be treated. That corresponds to the accumulation of other vaccinations, it said. There were 113 reports of deaths after the vaccination, but the vaccination is not considered a cause.

Among the deaths were 78 residents, of whom about half had already been cared for in a hospice, said the CDC. The observed deaths correspond to the statistical expectation for the age group, it said. Even with the 35 dead who did not live in homes, the existing death certificates or autopsies did not give a picture that “could suggest a causal connection with the vaccination,” said the CDC.

In the United States, 41 million people have already received at least one vaccine dose since mid-December, and 16 million have already received both of the necessary doses, as data from the CDC show./jbz/DP/he