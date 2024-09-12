AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 12/09/2024 – 16:45

President Joe Biden’s government sanctioned 16 Venezuelan officials on Thursday (12), but chose not to further tighten restrictions on the oil sector, less than two months before the presidential elections in the United States.

Venezuela’s oil industry has been under sanctions since 2019. Washington partially lifted the measures for six months but reimposed them last April, considering that President Nicolás Maduro had broken his election promises.

Still, Washington grants individual licenses to several oil companies to operate in Venezuela, such as the American Chevron, the Spanish Repsol and the French Maurel & Prom.

The US government once again punished Maduro’s entourage on Thursday, this time for “electoral fraud” and for repressing the opposition “in an illegitimate attempt to remain in power by force.”

The opposition claims that Edmundo González Urrutia won the election by a landslide, according to the voting records in its possession. The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have insisted on calling on Venezuelan authorities to publish the detailed count, something that has not yet happened.

Washington limited itself to imposing economic sanctions on 16 Venezuelan officials on Thursday, including the president of the Supreme Court and leaders of the electoral authority, the National Assembly, the military and members of the intelligence services.

– “Very cautious” –

But not a single mention of the oil sector. Why?

The government “is very cautious about touching the licenses that mainly belong to Chevron,” but also to two European oil companies, Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at the Baker Institute at Rice University in Texas, explained to AFP.

This is because returning to a policy of “reestablishing all sanctions could impact the Venezuelan economy and this impact could end up generating more immigrants from Venezuela.”

Irregular migration is the favorite topic of former president and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, who will run in the November 5 elections against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

But there is another reason: “They believe that in the past this has not been effective in making the Venezuelan government negotiate and they prefer to have some kind of link that allows them to at least negotiate,” adds the expert.

The licenses are important to Maduro, but “if they are withdrawn, he is willing to remain” in power, says Monaldi.

There are other variables at play. The space left by Chevron could be taken by Russia or China in the country that theoretically has the largest oil reserves in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Maduro to the BRICS summit, scheduled for October in the Russian city of Kazan.

– “National interests” –

A US official dodged a question about why no restrictions on oil were imposed.

“We are closely monitoring political and economic events in Venezuela and are committed to calibrating our sanctions policy appropriately, in response to both the facts and the broader national interests of the United States,” he responded in a virtual press conference.

In Congress, there is pressure for Joe Biden to take new measures.

The chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrat Dick Durbin, introduced a bill this week to end “Maduro’s financial stronghold.”

“The Maduro regime currently uses oil revenues that depend on US participation to maintain its police state,” says Durbin.

Monaldi doubts that the proposal is viable and estimates that it will be necessary to wait until after the elections to see what happens.

There could be “a new policy, especially if Trump wins.” The Republican has already imposed a series of sanctions on the Caribbean country, including an embargo on oil and gas, as a pressure measure to try to bring about Maduro’s downfall.

Venezuela has seen its production fall from 3 million barrels a day more than a decade ago to 400,000 in 2020, due to corruption, mismanagement and US sanctions. The country currently pumps about 870,000 barrels a day.

This collapse led to a diversification of the economy, which is less dependent on oil and more on other activities, such as remittances.

According to a report by the NGO Transparency Venezuela, “the smuggling of drugs, gold, fuel and corruption in ports and customs has increased in recent years.”