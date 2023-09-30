The United States avoids a shutdown, at least for now. The United States House of Representatives voted in favor of the proposal presented by the speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who postpones the shutdown by 45 days, allowing a new window of time for negotiations. The bill must now pass the Senate before midnight Washington time to avoid cutting off funding to government agencies. The prospect of the government shutdown starting this weekend in the US is receding: the temporary exercise seems to have been averted.

In a step CNN called “critical” to avoiding a shutdown, the House passed the 45-day short-term spending resolution, which includes aid for natural disasters, but not additional funding for Ukraine or border security. The final vote count was 335-91. The only Democrat to vote against it was Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois.

What is shutdown, what happens

The word, which has now become familiar in American political jargon, refers to closure, to blockage of government activities due to the failure to approve the various spending laws that make up the US budget by October 1ststart of the new fiscal year.

If the deadline is reached without this approval, the US government is forced to shut down its business entirely or partially, depending on how many spending bills have been passed. Usually, to avoid reaching this point, Congress passes a “continuing resolution”, the equivalent of our provisional exercise which allows us to keep the federal agencies funded and functioning until the budget is approved.

So with the shutdown the federal government is required to stop all non-essential activities until spending bills are approved. Each federal agency must decide what its essential activities are, Congress will also have to decide for its own staff. There are three exceptions under the Antideficiency Act: the government will be able to continue to fund operations to protect life and property and keep at work all officials involved in the constitutional process, namely the president, his staff and members of Congress.

Finally, all military members, many federal law enforcement officers, and employees of federally funded hospitals are considered essential. Together obviously with traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents.

The fact is that these federal employees, while continuing to work during the shutdown, would not be paid, but would only receive their salaries once it is over. Employees considered non-essential would be placed on leave without pay, although a law passed in 2019, after the last shutdown, would ensure they also get paid once the lockdown ends.