The United States Congress approved on Wednesday (15) the increase in the federal debt limit, which avoided the threat of a credit default a few hours before the deadline set by the Department of the Treasury.

A deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, while the House of Representatives did the same during Wednesday night, allowing the government to meet its payments until the end. beginning of 2023.

“No risk taking, no debt default, no risk of another recession: responsible government won on this extremely important issue,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The American people can breathe a sigh of relief that a default will not happen,” he added.

The text approved by the House and Senate is the result of several days of negotiations and was presented just hours before the votes in Congress. The forecast is to raise the debt limit to just over $31 trillion.

Now only the enactment by President Joe Biden remains to make the measure effective.

The issue was urgent. If it didn’t raise the debt ceiling by Wednesday, the US government wouldn’t be able to honor payments to creditors. And this would be an unprecedented situation that would leave world finances in uncharted territory.

– Temporary relief for Biden –

Both parties consider raising the debt limit to be harmful, but admit that not adopting the measure would plunge the US economy into depression.

Raising the US debt capacity is normally a formality, but the procedure has become the subject of complex negotiations in Congress in recent months.

Republicans understood that approving the increase would be giving a blank check to the Democratic president, whom they accuse of contributing to runaway inflation.

Democrats argued that raising the ceiling would pay off debt already committed, including billions spent during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Finally, the Republican opposition gave the go-ahead for a complex parliamentary procedure that allowed Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on party votes alone.

Indeed, the votes followed party lines: only one Republican in the House of Representatives voted to raise the debt limit and none in the Senate.

The approval of the new ceiling is a relief for Biden, who faces other challenges in Congress.

Chief among them is its $1.75 trillion social and ecological program, ‘Build Back Better’, which aims to rebuild infrastructure and increase its popularity, but which has been stalled for months in the halls of Congress.

The plan, which is the subject of important discussions, is expected to be approved by the Senate before Christmas, anticipating last-minute turbulent negotiations on Capitol Hill.

