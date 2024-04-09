Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/04/2024 – 18:51

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating reports from a Boeing engineer who says the 787 Dreamliner and 777 models have assembly defects that threaten safety, official sources reported this Tuesday (9).

“Voluntary reporting without fear of reprisal is a critical component of aviation safety,” the FAA stated. “We are investigating all the notes in depth.”

The agency confirmed the investigation following an article in The New York Times that describes the engineer's allegations, with more than 10 years at the company.

According to the newspaper, the professional identified as Sam Salehpour contacted the FAA to inform them that the way in which different parts of the Dreamliner's fuselage are assembled could weaken the plane over time.

The engineer, the Times indicates, claims that these sections “are incorrectly joined and could separate mid-flight after thousands of flights.”

Salehpour, according to a statement from his lawyers, accuses Boeing of repeatedly ignoring his concerns about safety and quality control in the manufacturing of the 787 and 777.

The manufacturer rejected the accusations. “For the in-service fleet, extensive Boeing and FAA reviews have determined that there are currently no concerns about the flight safety” of these aircraft, the company claimed.

These are “unfounded” accusations, added Boeing, in the eye of the storm due to a series of incidents among which the one that had the most impact recently was the release of a door on an Alaska Airlines plane in mid-flight. The 737 MAX had to make an emergency landing.