AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 20/09/2024 – 17:09

The United States authorized, this Friday (20), the first flu vaccine in nasal spray format that can be self-administered, without patients needing the help of a professional.

The FluMist vaccine, produced by the AstraZeneca group, was approved several years ago by the FDA, the American drug agency, for use in people between the ages of two and 49.

Minors should not administer it alone, but their parents or guardians can do so.

It’s a “new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine that is potentially more convenient, flexible and affordable for individuals and families,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA.

However, a doctor’s prescription will still be required to request the vaccine, which can be obtained through an online pharmacy, the agency detailed.

This option will be available from next autumn, AstraZeneca said.

The vaccine will come with instructions for use, which have been evaluated in a study to ensure clarity.

This authorization is “an important step towards making vaccines more accessible,” said Iskra Reic of AstraZeneca.

The main side effect of the vaccine, which contains a live attenuated virus, can be fever in children between two and six years old.

According to the company, almost 200 million doses have already been distributed around the world.

Between 2020 and 2023, the flu killed between 4,900 and 51,000 people in the United States, according to data from health authorities.