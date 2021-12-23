The food and drug regulatory agency of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English) on Thursday authorized the emergency use of a pill for the oral treatment of Covid-19 of pharmaceutical company MSD.

The FDA explained that the drug, which will be marketed under the name molnupiravir, is intended for adults who have mild or moderate symptoms of Covid-19 and who are at increased risk of hospitalization or death due to age or comorbidities, including conditions such as asthma and obesity.

The American regulatory body also said in a statement that the drug should only be used by people who do not have access to other treatments regulated by national authorities or if a clinical evaluation indicates the pill is the best option.

Approval of the drug developed by MSD came just one day after the release for emergency use of a similar drug developed by pharmaceutical Pfizer, Paxlovid.

However, while Pfizer’s drug can be used by children over 12 years old, molnupirvir is not recommended for patients under 18 years old because it can affect bone and cartilage growth, according to the FDA.

The MSD drug reduces the risk of death and hospitalization by 30%, a percentage lower than what was initially announced, while the Pfizer drug is 89% effective in the face of deaths and hospitalizations.

Molnupiravir can only be purchased with a prescription, and patients should start taking it as soon as they confirm they have the disease and within the fifth day after symptoms appear, according to the FDA statement.

This oral treatment, which has already been approved in the UK, consists of four 200-milligram capsules to be taken every 12 hours for up to five days.

The drug acts on an enzyme that the new coronavirus uses to replicate and prevents it from multiplying, keeping the viral load lower and thus reducing the severity of the disease.

MSD hopes it will be effective against variants, including the most contagious of them, omicron, by affecting parts of the virus that are unrelated to the spike protein, which is where mutations normally occur.

Pfizer also said it believed in paxlovid’s effectiveness, as the drug works by blocking a specific enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.