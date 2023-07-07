The Angels. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday granted standard approval to the drug Leqembi, from Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its US partner Biogen, for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, clearing the way so that insurers begin to cover treatment with this drug.

The medicine is indicated for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms caused by early-stage Alzheimer’s. It has been on the market since January, however, specialists point out that it is not a cure. It requires intravenous dosing every two weeks, and the FDA included a warning on the packaging: there is a risk of inflammation and bleeding in the brain, side effects that can be dangerous in rare cases.

Leqembi is an antibody designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. It is the first treatment against this condition that obtains the traditional approval of the US authorities, which have been reluctant for decades to authorize drugs proposed by various pharmaceutical companies.

Now, the FDA has agreed to give its approval after reviewing data that showed the treatment slows disease progression by 27 percent in patients in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s.

Slows down memory and thinking

“We believe today is a triumph for the Alzheimer’s community, after so many years of hard work by scientists, physicians, clinical trial participants and their caregivers,” Ivana Cheungng, CEO, said in an interview. of Eisai in the United States.

The FDA confirmed the results by reviewing data from a larger study of 1,800 patients in which the drug slowed memory and thinking in about five months in those who received the treatment, compared to those who received a placebo drug.

“This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease,” added the FDA’s director of neurology drugs, Teresa Buracchio, in a statement.

In January, when Leqembi obtained preliminary approval, the US government’s Medicare insurer for people over 65 questioned the benefits of that class of drugs and restricted coverage to only patients in a clinical trial.

The new label on Leqembi’s packaging, which explains the need to monitor patients to avoid potentially dangerous inflammation and bleeding in the brain associated with amyloid-reducing antibodies, will also apply to Eli Lilly and Co.’s Donanemab. This is an experimental Alzheimer’s drug that, according to a May news release, was shown to slow cognitive decline by 35 percent in a late-stage trial. Full results of that study are expected later this month.

The FDA’s full drug approval process typically attracts little attention. But Alzheimer’s disease patients and advocates have been lobbying the US government for months after Medicare officials announced last year that they would not pay for routine use of Leqembi until it received full approval from the US agency.

There were concerns that the cost of new drugs like Leqembi could overwhelm the finances of the program that provides care for 60 million older people. The drug is priced at about $26,500 for a year’s supply of an IV every two weeks.

Medicare and insurers

The vast majority of Americans with Alzheimer’s get their health coverage through Medicare, and private insurers have followed suit by withholding coverage of Leqembi and a similar drug, Aduhelm , until they receive full FDA approval. The agency is still years away from making a decision on fully approving Aduhelm.

Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure has made it clear that the program will immediately begin paying for the drug now that it has full FDA approval, but the government is also setting additional requirements: Medicare recipients receiving Leqembi they must be enrolled in a federal registry to track the drug’s safety and effectiveness in the real world. The information will help advance “knowledge of how these drugs can potentially help people,” Medicare officials said.

Hospitals and medical clinics in the United States have also warned that it may take time to get people started on the drug, as doctors must confirm that patients have the brain plaque targeted by Leqembi before prescribing it. In addition, nurses must be trained to administer the drug and patients must be monitored with repeated brain scans to check for swelling or bleeding. Imaging and administration services carry extra costs for hospitals beyond the drug itself.

Eisai has told investors that about 100,000 Americans could be diagnosed and eligible to receive Leqembi by 2026. The drug is being marketed jointly with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen.

“We want to make sure that only the right patients get this product,” explained Alexander Scott, vice president of Eisai.

In addition, experts say that the study of the drug revealed that the delay in cognitive decline in patients “is probably too subtle for patients or their families to notice.” But federal health advisers said the difference could still be significant.