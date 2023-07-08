White House: US authorities will transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine

Washington will transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, briefing in the White House.

The administration of US President Joe Biden explained that the use of such shells carries risks for civilians, so the United States postponed the decision to transfer them.

The White House also expressed confidence that Kyiv would use cluster munitions on the territory of Ukraine, minimizing the risks to its own population.

Related materials:

US position

US Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole said at a briefing at the Pentagon that the humanitarian aspect of the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine does not outweigh the desire to prevent Russia from winning the conflict.

I’m concerned about the humanitarian situation, but it’s worse for the civilians in Ukraine if Russia wins, so it’s important that they don’t win. Colin Kol United States Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs

Kol specified that modern cluster munitions with a low failure rate would be transferred to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said that the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv should ensure the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) offensive.

The American leader admitted that the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine was very difficult for him, but Ukrainians need them. Biden wondered if the UAF had weapons “to stop the Russians now.”

I decided they needed it Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the United States intends to carefully approach the choice of cluster munitions for Ukraine. He assured that the American authorities would give preference to projectiles with a low rate of unexploded bombs.

Related materials:

Russia’s reaction

On the evening of July 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled the words of former White House press secretary Jen Psaki about cluster munitions. According to her, Psaki in 2022 called the use of cluster munitions a war crime.

A year and a half later, National Security Adviser to US President Biden Jake Sullivan, at a briefing at the White House, announced his intention to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine. See also Johnson is defiant before the parliamentary committee investigating the 'partygate' Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stressed that the level of Washington’s provocations “goes off scale” and brings humanity closer to a new world war.

Washington continues to “raise the stakes” in the conflict. The deep involvement of the United States in the confrontation in Ukraine without cluster munitions was beyond doubt. However, the current level of American provocations is really off scale. Anatoly Antonov Ambassador of Russia to the USA

The diplomat also expressed confidence that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine will not affect the achievement of the special operation. According to the ambassador, “cluster munitions are a gesture of desperation.”

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that Washington, by the decision to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions, confirmed its readiness to kill civilians in order to continue fighting.

According to him, the United States signed Kyiv’s inability to achieve anything without the use of prohibited ones, and also took full responsibility for all future victims of this “monstrous weapon.”

Member of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of Russia, Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov also stressed that the use of American cluster munitions in Ukraine could lead to mass deaths of civilians.

See also The doctor recommended a diet while quitting smoking Related materials:

Causes and consequences

Xavier Moreau, a European geopolitics expert at the Center for Political and Strategic Analysis (StratPol), said that Washington’s decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv is due to a shortage of other weapons in the US arsenal.

According to the expert, countries are providing all the remaining weapons in stocks, including these cluster munitions. At the same time, the supply of such shells will not change the position of Kyiv, Moro said.

He also expressed the opinion that the use of such projectiles could create divisions among NATO allies during the upcoming conference in Vilnius.

In turn, the human rights non-governmental international organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned the US authorities for their intention to transfer cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and urged not to supply weapons that could lead to civilian casualties.