US authorities are now urgently warning against a renewed attack on the Capitol by extremists. There was intelligence about plans of a militia.

Washington – There is great concern in the US that there could be another attack on the Capitol * in Washington on Thursday. US authorities have uncovered such plans by extremists.

“We have received intelligence that shows possible plans by an identified militia to break into the Capitol on Thursday, March 4th,” Capitol police said on Wednesday in Washington. The police are prepared for possible threats “against members of Congress or against the Capitol complex”.

Attack on the US Capitol on March 4th? Authorities warn of “worrying” information

The previous evening, the Capitol police had announced that security measures were being tightened and that more officers would be deployed around March 4th. The reason was “worrying information and intelligence”.

The fear of another attack on the Capitol on March 4th is nothing new. But so far it has been unclear how specific the threat is. Supporters of the right-wing extremist conspiracy movement QAnon assume that the elected President Donald Trump * will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

March 4th was the day US presidents took their oath of office until 1933. The date was then set for January 20th.

Another storm on the Capitol? Police chief warned last week

Radical Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 *. On that day, Parliament should finally confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election on November 3rd. Members of several right-wing extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers were involved in the attack, which left five dead.

The Capitol was massively secured in preparation for Biden’s inauguration on January 20. The parliament complex was cordoned off extensively with a high fence and thousands of national guards were dispatched.

Last week, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, warned at a congressional hearing against tightening security measures. Extremists would like to "blow up the Capitol and kill as many parliamentarians as possible". Biden's first State of the Union address was cited as a possible reason for an attack. A date for this so-called State of the Union Address has not yet been set.