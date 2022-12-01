BI: US authorities should explain the need for another military aid to Ukraine

American legislators need to appeal to the authorities of the country with a demand to explain the need for another military assistance to Ukraine before approving this initiative, writes Business Insider (BI) portal.

The publication notes that the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the leader of the Republicans in the Senate Mitch McConnell promised to speed up the allocation of funds to Kyiv. The author of the article pointed out that Washington is sending Ukraine a huge amount of weapons, calling on the Biden administration to tell how, in its opinion, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine should end.

“If the parties go to an endless fight to the last, then Washington must clearly understand that the main interests of US national security are not at stake. At the same time, the conflict is dragging on, and Ukraine is increasingly asking the United States for economic support, ”the portal writes.

According to the author, the United States should not continue to take part in this protracted conflict, recalling the bitter experience with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. “Even a fully justified mission can turn into a quagmire for many years and even decades,” he concluded.

Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, said that Russia expects the UN to express unequivocal condemnation of Ukraine’s illegal actions against Russian prisoners of war.