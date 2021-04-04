US authorities will stop production of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine at its Emergent Biosolutions plant in Baltimore, Maryland. The corresponding decision was made by the administration of American President Joe Biden, writes The New York Times.

This plant also produces a drug by the American Johnson & Johnson, so the country decided to increase its production.

The authorities took such a step after 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were spoiled due to mistaken mixing of ingredients from the two manufacturers.

AstraZeneca is in talks to find a new vaccine production site in the United States. The representative of the plant clarified that the production of the drug will not be stopped until the company receives a modified version of the contract.

Several European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. Meanwhile, the creators of the vaccine insist on its safety. The company said that a detailed study of the health status of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no data on an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also stated that there was no reason to refuse this vaccine.