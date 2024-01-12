The United States increases pressure on Boeing. Following the loss of a cockpit panel that opened a hole mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines plane last Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday that it was opening a formal investigation into the company and now redoubles its surveillance of the aircraft manufacturer's production processes. The FAA does not trust Boeing, which is a serious blow to the company. The agency already decided last Saturday to immobilize the vast majority of the 737 Max 9 model aircraft.

”After taking decisive and immediate action to ground approximately 171 Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced significant new actions to immediately increase its oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing. These actions come one day after the FAA formally notified Boeing that the FAA has opened an investigation into the company as a result of last Friday's incident on a Boeing Model 737-9 Max in which the plane lost a hole plug. for an emergency door during the flight,” the agency indicated in a statement.

The measures announced this Friday include the FAA conducting an audit of the Boeing 737-9 Max production line and its suppliers to evaluate Boeing's compliance with approved quality procedures. The results of the FAA audit analysis will determine whether additional audits are necessary.

The FAA also announces increased oversight of Boeing 737-9 Max in-service events, an assessment of safety risks around delegated authority and quality oversight, and examination of options to move these functions to independent third parties. That is, the quality control of Boeing's aircraft manufacturing is not carried out by the company itself, but by an external firm.

“The time has come to reexamine the delegation of authority and evaluate the associated safety risks,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement. “The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related problems detected in recent years force us to study all options to reduce the risk. “The FAA is exploring the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing inspections and its quality system,” he added.

The FAA on Thursday announced an investigation to determine whether Boeing failed to ensure that finished products conform to their approved design and are capable of operating safely in accordance with FAA regulations. “Passenger safety, and not speed, will determine the schedule for the Boeing 737-9 Max's return to service,” insists the supervisor.

This Wednesday, Boeing Chairman and CEO Dave Calhoun and company leadership held a teleconference meeting with all employees dedicated to the importance of safety and highlighting how every detail matters. In it, Calhoun intoned a mea culpa “We are going to address this, first of all, by acknowledging our mistake,” said the manager, speaking from a factory in Renton (Washington) where those planes are produced. “We are going to approach it with total transparency at all times. We will work with the NTSB [Junta Nacional de Seguridad en el Transporte] that is investigating the accident itself to find out what the original cause is,” said Calhoun, according to a fragment of the intervention published by the company.

