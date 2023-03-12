The authorities of the United States closed the Silicon Valley Bank on Friday to protect the deposits of its clients and will reopen the institution on Monday under federal control, official sources reported, amid fears of contagion of the problems of that financial institution to the rest of the sector. banking.

The bank, which has worked with the technology sector since the 1980s, was surprisingly short of liquidity.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has closed SVB and named the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the depository of the bank’s funds, the federal agency reported on Friday.

The DFPI “took possession of Silicon Valley Bank, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency,” the Californian agency said.

The bank’s 17 branches will reopen Monday under the control of a new entity specifically created by the FDIC to manage the institution’s operations.

In the short term, clients will be able to withdraw up to $250,000. Customers with the most money in the bank, which is the vast majority, were invited to contact the FDIC.

The SVB is the first institution with deposits guaranteed by the federal corporation to fail since 2020, according to the FDIC.

It is also the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 crisis by volume of assets.



The situation raises fears among investors that other banks could run into trouble amid interest rate hikes by central banks to contain inflation.

The authorities’ decision protects client holdings and saves time to find potential buyers for the bankrupt entity’s assets.

technology bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was a Californian bank specializing in the technology sector, which did business primarily with funds that invest in unlisted companies.

Little known to the public, it was the 16th largest US bank by the size of its assets.

The firm, which operated in the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel, offered financial services to start-ups, among others, from simple bank accounts to advice to capitalize.

Closely linked to technology companies, the SVB suffered from the deterioration of the sector: the sharp rise in interest rates in the United States that affects a branch that is highly dependent on financing to grow, added to the difficulties in supplying semiconductors and the weak appetite of investors for technology stocks, mark the end of the post-pandemic tech euphoria.

Panic broke out after the bank’s parent, SVB Financial Group, announced it would try to raise $2.25 billion in fresh funds.

The group quickly sold a portfolio of 21,000 million dollars of financial titles, with an estimated loss of 1,800 million.

SVB was seeking to strengthen its finances, weakened by customer withdrawals.

According to the channel specialized in economics CNBC, the bank was unable to obtain the necessary capital and was negotiating its sale to another bank before the announcement by the regulatory authorities.

Surprise

SVB’s difficulties spilled over the country’s borders and shook the global banking sector by surprise.

At the end of 2022, the bank had $209 billion in assets and about $175.4 billion in deposits, authorities said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met this Friday with financial regulators to discuss the situation of SVB, and considered that the banking system “continues to be resilient and regulators have effective tools to solve this type of event,” according to a statement from the Treasury. Treasury Department.

The four largest US banks lost $52 billion on the stock market alone on Thursday, and the move also affected Asian and European banks, which posted steep losses in market capitalization.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday, strongly affected by this case. The Dow Jones lost 1.07%, the technology Nasdaq 1.76% and the broad S&P 500 index 1.45%

SVB’s troubles roughly coincided with the announcement Wednesday night of the liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a bank particularly active in the troubled cryptocurrency sector.

Since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, banks have been subjected to periodic stress tests and must give assurances to regulators of their ability to respond to stress situations.

AFP