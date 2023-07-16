In the United States, a man killed at least four people this Saturday, July 15, in a small town in the state of Georgia. According to authorities, the man identified as Andre Longmore was on the run and may be armed.

Georgia authorities are still searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta.

According to local authorities, the person responsible could be Andre Longmore, 40. At a news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner warned that he may be armed and dangerous. The shooting occurred late Saturday morning in a housing development in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 residents.

Authorities offered few details about the incident. Turner ruled that detectives were investigating at least four nearby crime scenes in the same neighborhood.

“We’ve done a thorough search of the general area and now we’re widening it up a bit,” the Hampton police chief added.

Investigators were also looking for a black GMC Acadia SUV that they believe Longmore may be driving.

On the other hand, authorities did not release the names of the victims, saying they were working to notify their families.

“we will find you”

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Longmore’s arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying, “Wherever you are, we’ll find you in whatever hole you may be residing in and take you into custody. Period.”

Hampton, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta, is home to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Georgia speedway where NASCAR events are held.

Law enforcement throughout the Atlanta area and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are cooperating in the manhunt and investigation.

The shooting was the 31st mass murder of 2023 that has claimed the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in collaboration with Northeastern University.

PA