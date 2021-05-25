The US authorities have brought additional charges against Ahmad Alissa, who staged a shooting in Boulder, Colorado in the US in March, which killed 10 people. This was announced on Tuesday, May 25, on its website by the TV channel Fox News…

Alissa is currently facing 115 counts of criminal charges for his involvement in the shooting, including 47 in a case of violence, journalists said. The additional charges include, among other things, the names of the eight victims of the attempted murder. These include the people who were near the store when Alissa opened fire.

On March 22, Colorado resident Ahmad Alyssa opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. 10 people were killed, including a policeman. Presumably he had no accomplices.

US President Joe Biden, in the light of the tragedy, said that the new government will seek to impose a ban on the sale and purchase of assault firearms in the country.

On March 23, it became known that the shooter had previously been prosecuted for an attack on a classmate. In November 2017, then 18-year-old Alyssa hit an acquaintance in the head and also hit him several times in the face. Eyewitnesses of the incident noted that the victim did not give reasons for violence. The attacker himself later indicated that he ridiculed him and made racist statements against him.

As a result, in March 2018, Alyssa pleaded guilty to assault of the third (lower) degree in court, he was sentenced to a suspended sentence of one year and compulsory 48 hours of community service. He was also required to undergo a course of dealing with bouts of anger.