The US Treasury has begun work on increasing costs of transporting oil from Russia

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Eric Van Nostrand announced the start of the White House’s work on the second stage of the price ceiling for Russian oil in two directions at once, reports TASS.

According to him, sanctions will be strengthened against those who circumvent the established restrictions, and in addition, the United States will deal with rising costs when transporting Russian oil by sea.

Van Nostrand noted that there are many ways to solve the second problem. For example, Washington could continue to put pressure on the “shadow fleet” of tankers assembled by Russia and prevent its expansion, as a result of which Moscow will have to invest additional funds in it, drawing them from military funds.

The G7 countries and their allies introduced the oil price ceiling in early December last year. It was set at $60 per barrel, but in the last two months the average price for the main Urals export grade has exceeded this level.

Since the beginning of September, it has been selling above $83 per barrel, which is due to both an increase in prices for reference varieties and a decrease in the discount relative to them.

It was previously reported that the author of the idea of ​​a price ceiling, director of economic research at the Brookings Institution, Ben Harris, proposed adapting it to real conditions, that is, increasing the price level, bringing it into line with world quotations, and more carefully monitoring its implementation. He emphasized that the purpose of the restrictions is to reduce Moscow’s income, and not to deprive the oil market.