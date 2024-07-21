Ex-Pentagon Adviser McGregor Calls for Truth About Trump Assassination Attempt

The official version of the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump has “more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese,” according to former Pentagon adviser Douglas MacGregor. He wrote about this on his social network X.

He noted that conspiracy theories have appeared on the Internet, for example, that there were actually two or three shooters. According to McGregor, if an authoritative assessment is not given soon, Washington will simply say that they made a mistake and need to move on.

“That answer won’t work. It’s time for the administration to speak truth (to President Joe Biden) note “Lenta.ru”) Biden, no matter how disgusting it may be,” the former Pentagon adviser emphasized.

An attempt on Trump’s life was made on July 13 during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot in the ear. The shooter was eliminated by Secret Service agents.