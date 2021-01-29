The administration of former US President Donald Trump in 2020 sent 43 countries 8.7 thousand mechanical ventilation devices (ventilators) with a total value of $ 200 million, and now the American authorities do not know where they are all at the moment. This is stated in the report published on Friday, January 29, by the US General Administration of Control (GKU, the congressional audit body).

The document notes that the shipping officials “were unable to articulate the criteria they used to determine which ventilators were shipped to which countries,” reports The Washington Post…

The GKU was also unable to determine how the Trump White House made decisions on the distribution of ventilators, officials were unable to answer the questions of the control department, which were asked before the inauguration of the current President Joe Biden.

The department wondered, for example, why Sri Lanka, with only three cases of coronavirus recorded daily, received 200 ventilators, and Bangladesh, with 1.4 thousand cases of the disease per day, received only 100.

In addition, developed countries such as Italy received free devices, along with tiny island states, in which not a single case of COVID-19 was recorded.

In October, House of Representatives Democratic congressmen demanded to investigate the mutual supply of artificial lung ventilation (IVL) devices between Moscow and Washington in connection with the pandemic.

At the end of March, two special aircraft with medical equipment and personal protective equipment were sent to the United States from Russia. Half of the cost of the humanitarian cargo was paid by Washington, and the second – by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Trump then expressed gratitude to Moscow and called the gesture of help very nice.