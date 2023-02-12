WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. national security officials believe the flying objects dropped by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska and Canada were balloons, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said in an interview with ABC on Sunday. .

According to the senator, the objects dropped on Friday and Saturday were much smaller than the first balloon that flew over US airspace and was shot down over South Carolina last Saturday.

The incident with the first balloon, which the US government called a Chinese surveillance balloon, ignited a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)