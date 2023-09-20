Foreign Policy: the decision to supply ATACMS missiles to Ukraine remains with Biden

All US departments have approved the supply of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine. About this with reference to a source in the American Congress reports The Foreign Policy magazine.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, the corresponding decision on the supply of missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers should be made by US President Joe Biden. “If this doesn’t happen, it’s only because Biden himself said no,” he said.

Earlier, US senators called on Biden to supply ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible. In their opinion, ATACMS will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieve “important goals” by winter.