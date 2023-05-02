The capture of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) by Russian military personnel will not play a significant role in the overall course of the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, May 1, by the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, at a briefing.

“The capture of Bakhmut will absolutely not change the course of the in favor of Russia,” the channel quoted him as saying. ABC News.

Earlier, on April 30, the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, announced that four more quarters of the western part of Artemovsk had been taken under control. He added that during the battles for Artemovsk, units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of the Russian Federation pin down the enemy near the northern and southern outskirts of the city.

On April 29, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter suggested that after the battle for Artemivsk, the nature of the conflict could change due to significant losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He noted that there would no longer be such obstacles in the way of the Russian army as in Artemovsk, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have such fortifications left.

On April 24, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia on April 24 about the strategic importance of Artemovsk. According to the expert, with the liberation of the city, the direction to Slavyansk, to Kramatorsk, will open. There will be an opportunity to advance on Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

