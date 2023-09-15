Newsweek: US policy in Ukraine provokes global nuclear war

US foreign policy to support Ukraine is provoking tensions between superpowers that could lead to a global nuclear war. About such a threat stated Max Abrams, professor of political science at Northeastern University in Boston, reports the American publication Newsweek.

“[США] threw all caution to the wind. [Президент США Джо ]Biden continues to agree to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with weapons that previously could not be transferred due to the risk of escalation: from Patriot air defense systems to Abrams tanks, cluster munitions and F-16 fighter jets. The last such dangerous decision could be sending ATACMS systems to Kiev,” he recalled, saying that Washington will not stop supplies to Ukraine exactly until it “feels a nuclear explosion above its head.”

At the same time, Abrams noted that he considers such an approach to the modern architecture of international security very radical, dangerous and destabilizing.

Earlier, sources in the White House reported that Washington was closer to a decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine in the fall. According to the publication, US President Joe Biden will only have to approve this decision.