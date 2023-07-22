On Saturday, the United States and Australia conducted precision missile strike exercises during military exercises.

These maneuvers come as the Australian capital, Canberra, adjusts its military strategy in favor of long-range firepower.

A series of live-fire exercises were held at the Shawwater Bay military complex in Queensland, in the north-east of the country, and the US HIMARS missile launchers that Australia recently purchased were reviewed.

Dubbed “Talisman Saber,” the annual exercise involves more than 30,000 soldiers from 13 countries, including Britain, Japan, Indonesia, Canada and France.

These exercises come at a time when Australia is renewing and modernizing its forces and focusing on its ability to launch long-range strikes.

Australian Army Major Tony Purdy said the HIMARS system would “provide a significant capability enhancement” as well as much-needed “long-range accuracy” for the Australian military.

Australia will receive the first HIMARS launchers in 2025, and they are expected to enter service in the following two years.

These exercises are also conducted with the participation of China.

These joint exercises will continue until the fourth of next August, and include maneuvers in the air, land and sea.

Major Jimmy Sheehan, a spokesman for the “Talisman Saber” exercises for US forces, confirmed that the exercises show “increasing complexity, scope and participation of partner countries.”

Sheehan added that the group exercises “will enhance the ability of Australia and the United States to respond to the overall security challenges in the region.”