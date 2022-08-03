Home page World

Luke Einkammerer

Auctions tend to raise large sums of money. A gold watch that is said to have belonged to Adolf Hitler has now made millions in the USA. (Iconic image) © dpa/James Watkins

A gold watch believed to have belonged to Adolf Hitler has sold at auction in the United States for a staggering sum.

Chesapeake City – For passionate collectors with a full wallet, auction houses might be the ideal place to be. It doesn’t matter whether it’s irreplaceable paintings by the great artists, shiny pearl necklaces from famous artists or relics from legendary film sets – for the corresponding sum you can find almost everything there.

Unfortunately, this world also has its downsides. Especially when it comes to the sale of historical artefacts – objects often appear that are marked by a rather unpleasant history. A number of such objects were found at an auction in the USA. Because there, memorabilia from the National Socialist era were traded – an action that caused horror around the world.

Hitler’s gold watch auctioned for millions: auction offers a number of Nazi pieces of jewellery

At their auction of historical military artefacts, the American auction house Alexander Historical Auctions offered its visitors a grotesque assortment of old Nazi objects. In addition to Adolf Hitler’s last message to Germany, a golden eagle from his bedroom and a watercolor painting he painted, there was also a gold wristwatch for sale that is said to have once belonged to Hitler.

According to the auction house, the gem with a swastika was taken by a French soldier after the end of the Second World War. Estimated at a swanky $2 million to $4 million before the auction, it eventually found a new owner for $1,100,000. On the other hand, a gold-plated placemat from Hitler’s office was sold for $290,000 and a ring owned by Hermann Göring was sold for $27,500.

Hitler’s gold watch auctioned off for millions: Auction of Nazi objects triggers scandal

The announcement of the auction drew many critical reactions. “The sale of these objects is an abomination,” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, president of the European Jewish Association (EJA), in a letter published days before the auction. “The majority of the items have little to no historical value.”

The auction, according to Margolin, not only supports those who glorify Nazi ideologies, but also makes it possible to gift loved ones with items that “belonged to a genocide and his supporters.” Although the auction took place as planned, many of the objects were sold well below the estimated value. (le)

