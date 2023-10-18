The United States Intelligence Service attributed this Wednesday (18) the responsibility for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza to Islamic Jihad, in an analysis similar to that made by the Israeli government.

US officials said that based on various evidence, including satellite images and videos, they reached a preliminary conclusion that the explosion was caused by a failed launch of a rocket fired by the Palestinian group.

“While we continue to gather information, our current assessment, based on analysis of aerial imagery, electronic surveillance and open sources of information, is that Israel is not responsible for Tuesday’s Gaza hospital explosion,” the spokeswoman said. of the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who is visiting Israel, had already supported the Israeli government’s position that the bombing of the Al Ahli hospital, in the city of Gaza, was “the work of the other side”.

“Based on what I saw, it looks like it went the other way, but there are a lot of people who aren’t sure, so we have a lot of work to do,” Biden said at the start of the bilateral meeting with Netanyahu.

In response to a question from the press about what made the Democrat certain that Israel was not involved, he referred to the Pentagon. “The data they showed me from my Department of Defense,” he said, without going into detail.

Shortly after the air attack this Tuesday (17), the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, published images on the social network X (formerly Twitter), detected by the Israeli Army, of a missile launch having as target the hospital. The authorship would be Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli Embassy in Brazil spoke out this Wednesday (18), reinforcing that the bomb that fell on the hospital was “a mistaken shot from a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization”.

“Hamas quickly realized that this was a failed Islamic Jihad launch and decided to leverage it to benefit a cynical campaign against Israel by spreading false news across all channels that Israel had deliberately bombed a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds , including children”, says the note.