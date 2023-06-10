U.S. Special Attorney Jack Smith said on June 9 that the filing of charges against former President Donald Trump in the case of improper handling of classified documents suggests that in the United States the law is the same for everyone.

During his speech in Washington, he noted that laws for the protection of information relating to national security are key in terms of the country’s security. Their violation poses a threat to the United States. “Respect for the rule of law is fundamental to the US Department of Justice,” he said.

“We have one set of laws in our country, and it is the same for everyone,” Smith said, referring to the accusations against Trump.

The special counsel also said that the prosecution intends to seek an early trial in the state of Florida by Trump.

“My office will seek the speedy trial of this case in accordance with the interests of the public and the rights of the accused. We look forward to presenting our case to a jury in the Southern District of Florida,” Smith said.

Earlier in the day, Trump faced 37 criminal charges, including unauthorized possession of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Also on June 9, Trump decided to change the lawyers who represented him in the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. In particular, lawyers Jim Trusty and John Rowley stopped working on this case.

The day before, US authorities, through lawyers, notified Trump of the filing of charges in connection with possession of classified materials and subpoenaed him the following Tuesday. The former American leader must appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 13 at 15:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time).

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on June 8 called “unthinkable” the situation with accusations from the incumbent US President Joe Biden to his main competitor in the upcoming elections. McCarthy noted that every American who believes in the rule of law supports the former leader of the country in the face of this blatant injustice.

On June 7, U.S. prosecutors notified the former U.S. president of a criminal investigation against him.

On the same day, former US Vice President Mike Pence expressed hope that the US Department of Justice would not indict Trump in the case of classified documents found at his residence. According to him, this will cause a split in the country.

On April 26, Trump’s lawyers Timothy Parlatore and Jim Trusty asked the US Department of Justice to stop investigating the former head of the White House in the case of improper handling of classified documents. Lawyers believe that the discovery of classified documents is the result of imperfect document processing and storage procedures and is not limited to any individual, administration or political party.

On September 2, FBI agents searched Trump’s home and seized almost a hundred documents of various levels of secrecy.

After that, on September 22, Trump said that he declassified all the documents that he took from the White House to his estate in Mar-A-Lago in Florida, as president.