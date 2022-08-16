The United States Department of Justice asked the judge on Monday to keep secret the affidavit with which he justified the request to search the house of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), alleging that its publication could affect the course of the investigation.

In a 13-page document addressed to the Florida (southeastern US) judge handling the case, prosecutor Juan Antonio González requested that the document not be published because it could “altering the course of the investigation, revealing current or future actions, and undermining the ability of officers to obtain credible evidence or witnesses“.

Several US media, including the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ and the ‘CNN’ chain, had requested that the affidavit sent by the Government to the magistrate to justify the search at Trump’s house be published, a request that was approved For justice.

After learning of the government’s refusal, Trump himself went to the Truth social network to send a message asking for “immediate and unedited publication” of the affidavit in favor of transparency.

Trump called the search of his home an “assault,” said there is no way to justify it and demanded the judge who ordered it be recused. The judge already allowed the search warrant to be published last Friday, as both parties agreed. However, the order was issued by the judge, and what the media were now requesting was that the affidavit with which the Department of Justice had justified the FBI’s search of Trump’s mansion also be known.

“In addition to the implications for research, the publication of this type of investigative material could have devastating consequences for the reputations and rights of individuals whose actions and comments are described,” justified the Department of Justice in its text before the judge.

(More news: US Congress adopts Biden climate and health reform

As revealed by the court order last Friday, the search at Trump’s house on Monday of last week was aimed at find classified documents that the former president took from the White House when he left power in 2021.

The former Republican president is being investigated for the possible commission of three crimes: violation of the Law of Espionage, obstruction of Justice and destruction of documents, which, if convicted, could carry from fines to prison terms and disqualification from holding political office. Among the documents seized are 26 boxes and several folders of documents and photos with the labels “top secret” or “confidential”, one of them under the title “President of France” and another on the request for pardon of Roger Stone, confidant of Trump.

Last Friday, a group of Republican congressmen demanded that the attorney general, Merrick Garland, explain what is the alleged “national threat” that led to that raid.

More news

-Court order reveals that former President Trump did take confidential material

-What is the fate of Trump if the theft of documents is proven?

-United States: an armed man tries to enter an FBI office