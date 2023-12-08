The Prosecutor’s Office opened a new criminal case with nine charges against Hunter Biden, mainly for tax evasion. The indictment indicates that the son of the current president of the United States did not pay close to 1.4 million dollars in taxes and that he allegedly falsified documents to justify it while he led “a life of luxury.” For its part, the defense has accused political persecution against the Biden family by Republicans, ahead of the 2024 elections.

This time it is for tax crimes. On the evening of Thursday, December 7, the US Attorney’s Office opened a new criminal case against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, in relation to the tax activity of his company amid an extensive investigation against him.

Biden now faces nine new charges, three felonies and six misdemeanors, primarily tax evasion. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of evading 1.4 million in taxes while leading an “extravagant” lifestyle full of luxuries.

“The defendant participated in a four-year plan to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” the 56-page indictment document notes.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrived to appear in court in Wilmington, United States, on October 3, 2023. © Matt Rourke / AP

Special prosecutor David Weiss added in the report that Biden had spent enormous sums of money “on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature,” as well as more than $70,000 in addiction rehab therapy. He had already admitted to trying to deal with a problem with the president’s son.

The new charges are added to the federal charges for carrying firearms in Delaware also filed by prosecutor Weiss in the middle of this year. In this case, they are charged three counts related to the purchase and possession of weapons, illegal when it comes to a person with addictions.

Biden himself acknowledged in a plea deal this summer that at the time he acquired the guns in 2018 he was struggling with addiction. Something that saved him from the prison sentence at that time, but that later ended up being annulled, after accusations from Trump himself that it involved favored treatment.

Following the release of the indictment, defense attorney Abbe Lowell accused Weiss of “caving in to pressure from the Republican Party” in the case.

“According to the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was different, charges would not have been filed in Delaware, and now in California,” Lowell said in a statement.

And the charges against the son of the Democratic president are the result of an investigation opened by the Government of former President Donald Trump in 2018. In addition, prosecutor Weiss was appointed by the far-right politician, who has used the issue repeatedly. to attack Joe Biden in his pre-campaign for the 2024 presidency.

As part of Hunter Biden’s defense, Attorney Lowell also pointed out that Biden has already paid all of his back taxes. If convicted, the president’s son could receive a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

Complex moment for the Biden family

This new accusation comes at a complex time for President Joe Biden. Next week, the president’s son will have to testify before the US House of Representatives as part of a legislative investigation, which accuses the president of committing alleged irregularities committed to benefit his family business.

Following Biden Jr.’s testimony, the House must vote to formally authorize the investigation or not.

President Joe Biden walks with his grandson Beau Biden and son Hunter Biden, left, from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Bidens return from Camp David. © Andrew Harnik / AP

Republicans claim to have discovered evidence of “influence peddling” by Biden’s family in their business dealings, specifically with clients abroad. Among these is Hunter Biden’s affiliation with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy conglomerate, which has been the focus of attacks from Republican lawmakers, who accuse him of taking advantage of his last name to make money abroad.

“The defendant had a legal obligation to pay taxes on all of his income, including income earned in Ukraine from his service on the board of directors of Burisma, fees generated from deals with the Chinese private equity fund, as well as income derived from his work as a lawyer and other sources,” Weiss’s indictment says.

Both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden will have to face these processes at the gates of the campaign for re-election in the 2024 elections.

At the moment, the White House has not commented on the matter.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media