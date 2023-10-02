US Attorney General Garland threatened to resign if Biden intervenes in Trump’s case

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has threatened to resign if US President Joe Biden intervenes in the case of former US leader Donald Trump. About it reports CBS News.

“I’m sure this [вмешательства Байдена] will not happen… And if necessary, I would resign. But there is no sense that something like this will happen,” he said.

The Prosecutor General also denied the version that the investigations against Trump were initiated to harm his election campaign. He explained that the timing of the investigation is determined by the investigation itself.

“DOJ prosecutors are impartial. They do not allow partisan considerations to play any role in their decisions,” he said.

Earlier it became known that former US President Donald Trump plans to appear at a trial in New York on a fraud case on Monday, October 2. The politician’s attendance at the hearing is not mandatory. Trump is accused of increasing his wealth by billions of dollars as a result of financial transactions.

Trump will personally testify during the trial, and Donald Trump Jr. and the eldest son of the former American president, Eric Trump, will also appear in court; they are defendants in the case.