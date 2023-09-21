Dhe allegations that the Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee made against Merrick Garland were serious: the American Attorney General is said to have acted in favor of the Biden family. Not only in the case of the investigation against President’s son Hunter Biden, but also in the course of the investigation against Donald Trump. “There is an investigation that protects President Biden and another that attacks President Trump,” the committee chairman, Republican Jim Jordan, claimed on Wednesday. The Justice Department covered “both sides of the equation.” It had previously been said that the hearing would be about how the ministry under Garland’s leadership had been “politicized and used as a weapon.”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The severity of Garland’s questioning is likely to be a foretaste of what’s to come in the coming months. In mid-September, Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy initiated an impeachment investigation against Joe Biden for alleged political influence on behalf of his son. There is no evidence of this yet, but Hunter Biden is likely to become one of the defining Republican topics of the presidential election campaign.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Justice was showered with questions for over five and a half hours. The only thing that gave him breathing space was the questions from the Democrats in the committee. Garland, usually brief and matter-of-fact, was unusually forceful in some places. “I’m not the president’s lawyer,” he said. And he is also “not the prosecutor of Congress.” The Justice Department works for the American people.

“Stick to usual procedures”

The Republicans’ questions focused primarily on the accusation that the Justice Department had delayed the investigation against Hunter Biden, which had been ongoing for five years, and had not given the responsible prosecutor David Weiss – the special prosecutor in charge since August – the necessary powers to bring charges. Garland firmly denied this: the claim that the procedure had been delayed was an “expression of opinion.” The usual procedures were followed. He, Garland, had promised to stay out of the details of the investigation to avoid the impression of interference.

Special Counsel Weiss’ investigations into Hunter Biden involved one weapons violation and two tax offenses. The 53-year-old man was finally charged last week with illegal possession of weapons and making false statements. This is about an incident from 2018 when Hunter Biden was proven to be addicted to drugs and alcohol, but lied about it when buying a pistol. Many Republicans question the integrity of the special counsel appointed by Trump for negotiating a deal with Hunter Biden that later collapsed in court. This stipulated that he would plead guilty to the unpaid taxes, but would not be charged with the illegal purchase of weapons. He now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, although a less severe sentence is likely for a non-violent first-time offender.







Criticism of Weiss as special counsel for Hunter Biden

On Wednesday, Justice Committee Chairman Jordan accused Garland of appointing Weiss as a special investigator. “Now we’re getting a special counsel, and who does the attorney general pick?” the Republican asked. “The man who allowed all of this to happen.” Weiss had asked for the appointment in order to have more extensive powers and to be able to bring charges in jurisdictions other than his location in Delaware. This also gives him the opportunity to investigate other matters.

The Republican investigations relate primarily to allegations of political influence by Joe Biden in favor of his son’s foreign business. It’s about Hunter Biden’s time as a board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, while his father was vice president responsible for the United States’ Ukraine policy, and business with a Chinese company after the end of the Obama-Biden administration.

White House criticizes Republican actions

President Biden has not yet commented on his son’s charges. However, the White House described the investigation into possible impeachment proceedings as unfounded. Republicans should rather concentrate on politics, they said in a statement on Wednesday. These “sideshows” did not protect House Republicans from “taking responsibility for causing serious harm to the country.”







A judge in Delaware rejected Hunter Biden’s request not to appear in person in court next Tuesday for his arraignment. Although the defendant’s journey from the west coast was expensive, his appearance was necessary. Hunter Biden has already announced that he will plead not guilty. The president’s son’s lawyers recently went on the offensive. They filed a lawsuit earlier this week against two IRS investigators. You testified as a whistleblower before Congress that the investigation against Hunter Biden had been hindered. By publishing his tax data, they violated his right to privacy, the lawyers now argue.

The Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Jerry Nadler, complained in Wednesday’s hearing that Republicans were promoting “long-debunked conspiracy theories” about Hunter Biden. Their goal is to “divide the country and make our government look like it’s broken.”