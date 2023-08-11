Home page politics

From: Julia Volkenand

An agreement with the prosecutor’s office is intended to protect Hunter Biden from a trial and a possible prison sentence. But the deal is still the subject of further negotiations. © Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/dpa

The US Attorney General has now appointed a special investigator for the ongoing investigation into Joe Biden’s son.

Washington – U.S-Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday (11 August) at a news conference in Washington that a special prosecutor will be appointed to the investigation into the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden. Delaware State Attorney David Weiss, who is already leading the investigation into Hunter Biden, has been given Special Counsel status.

Investigations against President’s son Hunter Biden: Special Counsel appointed

Weiss himself asked to continue his investigation as a special counsel, Garland said. Because of this, and given the “extraordinary circumstances” of the case, he concluded that this was in the public interest.

The president’s son is charged with violations of tax and weapons laws. For his Father Joe Biden could follow this up for the 2024 election have. The opposition Republicans also accuse the 53-year-old of having used his father’s important position for business in the past, including in Ukraine and China. (jv with material from the dpa)