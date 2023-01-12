Dhe US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special investigator to investigate the secret documents found on US President Joe Biden. Garland said Thursday in Washington he had hired prosecutor Robert Hur to do the job. The “extraordinary circumstances” called for a special counsel. Hur’s appointment underscores the Justice Department’s “independence and accountability” and is in the public interest. Hur was a Donald Trump-nominated district attorney for Maryland from 2018 to 2021.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

According to Garland, the Justice Department was notified on Nov. 4 by the National Archives of the Nov. 2 discovery of classified documents in Biden’s former Washington office. On December 20, more documents were found in a garage at Biden’s Wilmington residence and picked up by the FBI. Biden’s lawyers informed the Justice Department on Thursday morning about a third and last find of classified information.

The special adviser to the American President, Richard Sauber, did not say exactly what this was about in a statement that had previously been distributed. It is working “fully” with the National Archives to ensure all Obama-Biden administration records are properly in their possession. However, only a “small number” of documents were found in Wilmington.

With the appointment of a special investigator, the pressure on the American President increases. In response to the first incident, Biden said he was “surprised” by the discovery and didn’t know what information it contained. The Justice Department initially hired Donald Trump-nominated prosecutor John Lausch to review the case. On January 5, he recommended that Attorney General Garland appoint a special prosecutor.

Republicans had called for a special investigator since the finds first became known. The Justice Department also used one against Trump in November – partly because of his handling of classified information. In contrast to Biden, however, Trump had not informed about the discovery of documents and partially refused to hand them over. The FBI then searched his property in Florida in August 2022. Trump also dealt with thousands of files, including a hundred with the highest level of secrecy. In the case of Biden, the full extent is not yet known, but there was talk of ten documents when the first find was made.