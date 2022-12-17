The US attorney general on Friday ordered law enforcement officials treat powder cocaine cases the same as crack cases (smokable cocaine)after decades of a disparity that has landed African-Americans in jail more often and for longer than white citizens.

In a directive to Attorney General Merrick Garland said there is no reason to apply harsher penalties for crack-related crimes.

“The disparity between crack and powder is simply not supported by science, as there are no significant pharmacological differences between the two drugs.“said the prosecutor.

When crack, a derivative of cocaine, burst into the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, Congress passed a law – written by then-Senator and now President Joe Biden – establishing harsher penalties for possession and trafficking compared to powder cocaine.

The law recommended more than five years in prison for possession of 500 grams of powdered cocaine, and the same sentence for just five grams of crack, justifying the difference by the greater impact of crack, according to The Sentencing Project think tank.

In addition, possession of crack carried a mandatory prison sentence for the first offense of more than five grams. At that moment, crack was more common in impoverished African-American communities, while powder cocaine was popular among wealthy whites.

The result was the massive incarceration of black people, often with very long sentences, during the crack epidemic, increasing the prison population for long periods. The fallout still reverberates through the prison system and black communities, despite a 2010 law that removed the mandatory sentencing requirement for crack.

A law signed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump allowed crack offenders to appeal based on the disparity in sentencing for the two drugs. This led to more than 4,500 people having their sentences reduced, according to an August 2022 report from the US Sentencing Commission.

However, the request from Garland, who was appointed by Biden, says that “differential sentencing between crack and powder is still responsible for unjustified racial disparities in sentencing“.

AFP