WP: State Department tried to prevent Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Russia

The US State Department tried to prevent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, according to became known The Washington Post newspaper.

The publication, citing sources in the American administration, notes that the leadership of the United States was seriously concerned about the timing of the meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell contacted Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra in early July to postpone Modi’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with the NATO summit in Washington.

Earlier, Bloomberg noted that Narendra Modi’s embrace with Putin on the eve of the NATO summit upset American officials. The article says that the meeting between the two politicians upset officials in the United States, “who have made closer ties with the Asian country a cornerstone of their foreign policy.”