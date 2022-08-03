Between the death of Bin Laden and that of Ayman al-Zawahiri, exactly 10 years and 3 months have passed. After more than a decade of continuous fighting, the United States has finished, once again, with the leader of Al Qaeda. How, when and where did it all start? In the video that accompanies this news we offer you a chronological review of the United States military intervention in Afghanistan, from the bombings of 1998 and the invasion in 2001 to the assassination of the last leader of Al Qaeda recently, including the death of Osama Bin Laden near the Pakistani capital in 2011.

The United States killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of Al Qaeda, an organization in which he succeeded Osama Bin Laden after his death, in a drone strike early Sunday in Kabul. The Egyptian was one of the most wanted terrorists. This was confirmed on Monday afternoon by the president, Joe Biden, in a television appearance. The operation “caused no further civilian casualties,” he added. Biden, who has been confined again since Saturday due to a relapse due to covid, spoke from the White House: “Justice has been done”, he sentenced in a seven-minute message broadcast from one of the terraces of the complex, with the monuments of Washington and Jefferson in the background. “This terrorist will no longer be able to act again. It doesn’t matter how much time passes, or how much they try to hide. Those who threaten the United States must know that we will find them and we will liquidate them.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.