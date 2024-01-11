The United States has launched raids against Houthi targets in Yemen. According to CNN, fighter jets were used and Tomahawk missiles were launched. The BBC reports that the British armed forces are also participating in the operations. The raids targeted the capital Sana'a and the Red Sea port of Hodeida in particular. In the initial phase of the attacks, at least 4 explosions occurred in the capital and 5 in the port city. The targets of the raids would be logistics centers, air defense systems and weapons and ammunition depots.

The operations, in recent hours, were preceded by statements from John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. “I won't be anticipating our moves one way or another. We will do what we have to do to counter and defeat these threats that the Houthis continue to pose to commercial shipping on the Red Sea,” he said.