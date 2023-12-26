The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, stated this Monday (25) that the country carried out an attack against an Iranian-sponsored militia in Iraq, in response to the offensive that left three people who reside in the Middle East, but have American nationality, wounds.

“US military forces carried out strikes against three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” it said in a statement.

According to Austin, “the precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups at Arbil Air Base,” he said. in the note.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, militias financed by the Iranian regime have begun a series of attacks against the country and its allies, such as the USA, which have military bases spread across the Middle East.

On Saturday (23), the United States Department of Defense reported that a drone sent by Tehran hit a commercial ship off the coast of India in the Red Sea, the first time the Pentagon has openly accused the Iranians of attacking vessels since the beginning. of the conflict.

This month, Austin was in Israel, where he called a meeting with ministers from the region and other countries to address the situation in the Red Sea, the target of attacks by the Houthis, from Yemen. As a result of the meetings, the Pentagon announced a military coalition to guarantee security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, in the face of recurrent rebel attacks. In addition to the United States, the coalition includes the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Bahrain and the Seychelles.