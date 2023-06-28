Serena Williams survived the birth of her daughter, Tori Bowie did not. Was her death avoidable? African-American female athletes complain about the ongoing racism of the health care system in the USA.

SIt took her a few years to be able to tell the dramatic story in all the important details. To talk about a chain of life and death events. She – that’s Serena Williams, one of the most famous and successful athletes in the world, who has won 23 tennis Grand Slam titles in singles alone and has won 90 million euros in prize money in her long career.

At first glance, the story is about one of the most natural processes in the world: the pregnancy and birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in autumn 2017. An experience that the then 36-year-old initially experienced as something very positive and which she almost sported took: “I know one shouldn’t say that: but I liked it. The contractions, the cramps, the feeling of my body trying to bring the baby out.”