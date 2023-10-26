At least 22 people died and between 50 and 60 were injured this Wednesday, October 25, in mass shootings in Lewiston, in the state of Maine, according to local media reports citing police sources.

Maine suffered a new shooting in the United States that left at least 22 dead and dozens injured. State police and a county sheriff had reported an active shooter Wednesday night but did not provide details. Residents of the state’s second-largest city were also ordered to shelter in place.

“Please stay off the roads to allow emergency services to access hospitals,” state police said in a statement.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of the suspect on Facebook, saying he was at large.

“We are encouraging all businesses to close or close while we investigate,” the sheriff’s office said.

The county sheriff asked the public for help identifying the suspect in the photo, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in a firing position.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty and shooter event” and coordinating with area hospitals to receive patients.

For her part, Governor Janet Mills assured that she is in close contact with security agents.

Lewiston is located in Androscoggin County and is about 35 miles (56 km) north of Portland, Maine.

News in development…