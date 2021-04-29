ofMarc Dimitriu shut down

The American astronaut Michael Collins is dead. In 1969 he was the pilot of the “Apollo 11” mission that flew to the moon.

Washington DC – US astronaut Michael Collins at the age of 90 died of complications from cancer, his family announced on Twitter. Although he played an important role as a pilot in making the first NASA mission to the moon a success, he is not as well known as his two colleagues Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. The reason for this is probably that, compared to the other two, he never set foot on the earth satellite. The pilot had to remain in a lunar orbit in the command module “Columbia”, while the others landed on the moon with the ferry Eagle. That is why he is also called the “Forgotten Astronaut”.

US astronaut Michael Collins dies: he doesn’t regret not having been to the moon

During the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Collins said in 2019 that he was always asked if he didn’t feel like the “loneliest person” in history at that moment. But that was not the case: “I was very happy to be where I was and to see how this complicated mission unfolded.”

The crew then “felt the weight of the world on our shoulders,” said Collins. “We knew that all eyes would be on us, friend or foe.”

US astronaut Michael Collins dead: he was never on the moon – but he still holds space records

Collins flew into space a total of two times and spent 266 hours in space. His first flight was before Apollo 11 in 1966. While they were in Earth orbit, he left the spaceship to photograph the Earth and stars. He undertook a second mission outside the ship to fetch a plate from an Agena target satellite that had been in orbit for several months to determine the micrometeoroid activity. So Collins was the first astronaut to leave the spaceship twice during a space flight, and also the first to move from one missile to another in space.

In 1970 he left NASA. Under President Richard Nixon, he later became Secretary of State in the State Department and headed the Museum of Aerospace in the US capital Washington. After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, only Buzz Aldrin of the Apollo 11 astronauts is still alive. While the moon mission was decades ago, NASA is now researching Mars and recently celebrated a historic success. (md)