Wael Badran (Abu Dhabi)

US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Vee confirmed that the United States attaches great importance to addressing African concerns about adapting to climate change, noting the “Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience” program, to enhance the ability of African countries to address climate impacts.

In response to a question by Al-Ittihad, during a media briefing, she indicated that the United States is cooperating with the countries of the African continent to meet their climate needs with the approach of the “COP 28” conference, which will be hosted by the UAE.

The world is anticipating the UAE’s hosting of the “COP 28” summit next November, and is counting on its role in giving a major impetus to efforts to confront climate change.

In a statement before the UN Security Council, the UAE stressed the fact that Africa’s small contribution to climate change and its great suffering from its effects is an example of moral and economic injustice. She stated that the percentage of climate finance flows directed to African countries amounted to only 4 percent of the global total, which reflects a clear shortcoming. Most African countries, especially the most fragile countries, receive less than $2 per capita of climate finance, which is 80 times less than Other developing countries, which are not already getting enough financing to fight climate change.

“We announced the allocation of $150 million within the new program to move forward in promoting climate action in Africa, especially access to early warning systems, funding for adaptation operations, and insurance against climate risks,” Ambassador Molly Fey said.

She added: When US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Africa, she discussed how to cooperate with the private sector to improve investments and additional commitments to address these concerns.

She pointed out that, apart from the framework of the “COP”, there is American-African cooperation in the field of food security, especially in order to help countries on the African continent deal with the devastating economic repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis, especially the disruption of grain and fertilizer supplies. She noted that the US administration provided additional funding for the “Feed the Future” program.

And she stated that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken seeks to work more effectively through his new envoy for food security, as he works on an innovative program called “A Vision for African Crops and Lands.”

She explained that the idea of ​​the program is to work in different geographic regions in Africa in order to identify local food crops, and to ensure that these crops are grown successfully by adapting to the effects of climate change, so that food production can continue to be supported in Africa.

The US Assistant Secretary of State confirmed that these are some examples of the US administration’s attempts to support African efforts in dealing with the devastating repercussions of climate change.