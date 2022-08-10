New Zealand is considered an important strategic partner of the United States, so the country will be able to join the AUKUS trilateral defense alliance, consisting of a partnership between the US, the UK and Australia. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on August 9.

“We said from the very beginning that in the future <...> others [стран] there may be opportunities to join the partnership, and of course, when that time comes, New Zealand is the country we will talk to, ”the radio station quotes her as saying. RNZ.

She added that the alliance is focused on nuclear submarines. In return, Sherman said, New Zealand has boosted its capabilities in the Pacific with the P8 Poseidon. For the American side, as the Deputy Secretary of State notes, the state is considered an important partner in the Pacific Ocean, despite the “power” of China in this zone.

On April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the United States and NATO were clearly planning to move the “defensive line” of the North Atlantic Alliance to the South China Sea. The diplomat added that in line with these attempts is the creation of the AUKUS alliance, drawing Japan, South Korea and other ASEAN countries into it.

The Foreign Minister also said that the NATO member countries during the negotiations on security guarantees showed a complete lack of desire to take into account the legitimate interests of Moscow.

The trilateral security partnership AUKUS came into being on September 15, 2021 through the signing of an agreement between representatives of Australia, the UK and the US. For the sake of new nuclear submarines from Washington and London, Canberra terminated the contract with Paris for the supply of 12 strike submarines worth $66 billion and provoked a diplomatic scandal. At the same time, experts pointed out that the new alliance could be directed against China.